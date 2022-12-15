Jiiva and Tanya’s Untitled Project Starts With Muhurat Puja, See Pics

Actor-turned-producer Jiiva and Tanya Ravichandran’s new movie has been launched with a ceremony and puja, seeking the blessings of deities. This new untitled project is a directorial debut of Manikandan who previously assisted Selvaraghavan with a Tamil film. The film was launched on Wednesday, and the makers announced it on social media by uploading photos.

On Wednesday, the makers of the upcoming movie posted a few snaps of the film launch on Instagram. The tweet read, “Pooja of our next production number 13 happened today. Need all your love and blessings. Shoot Starts Soon”.

Many took to the comment section to share their excitement. While a few dropped red heart emojis, one user wrote, “Sure this will be a comeback movie for Jiiva. I trust Potential Studio”.

Today the production house, Potential Studios, uploaded a video on Instagram from the pooja rituals. The snippet featured Jiiva, Gokul Benoy, S R Prabhu, Nivas K Prasanna and Tanya Ravichandran to name a few. The caption read, “Production number 13 kick starts with Pooja!”

Jiiva, who was last seen in Varalaru Mukkiyam is all set to team up with Manikandan. This project, it will be Jiiva’s second movie with S R Prabhu. The shoot for the movie began yesterday. As per reports, the shooting of the movie has begun in Chennai and is expected to be on a grand scale. The makers are planning to release the movie next year. The movie is expected to be unique and different from the movies bankrolled by this production house.

Talking about Jiiva has been a part of many famous movies like Bollywood’s sports biopic 83, and Tamil rom-com movie Coffee with Kadhal.

The untitled movie stars Jiiva and Tanya Ravichandran. It is being produced by S R Prabhu under the banner Potential Studio Company. Famous music director, Niwas K Prasanna is composing the music for the untitled project.

