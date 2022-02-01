Jiiva, Jai, Srikanth Team Up With Sundar C For This Comedy Film; Know More

Vinayagar Sundar, popularly known as Sundar C, is one of the top commercial film directors of Tamil cinema. He has directed more than 30 Tamil films and worked with some of the top actors, including Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. As the new year began, there was a buzz in the industry that Sundar C had completed his new script and was all set to cast for his upcoming movie.

And now the latest reports say that the director has roped in Jiiva, Jai and Srikanth to play lead characters in his untitled film.

The upcoming romantic comedy will star Malvika Sharma, Amrita and Aishwarya Dutta as female leads. The film is being bankrolled by Avni Cinemax in association with Benzz media. Further details regarding the cast and crew will be revealed soon by the makers.

The untitled project has entered the production process after a puja ceremony was organised. Earlier, there were speculations that the film was a Tamil remake of the 2016 film, Kapoor & Sons, but the makers called it a false gossip. Further, this is going to be the second project of Sundar C with Jiiva and Jai after Kalakallapu 2.

On the work front, all the three male leads, Jiiva, Jai and Srikanth, have several projects in their kitty. With Jiiva having Golmaal, Methavi and the recently announced Varalaru Mukkiyam.

Jai, on the other hand, is working on his upcoming Breaking News and Suseenthiran’s directorial Shiva Shivaa.

Srikanth will be seen in Mani Bharthi’s horror film, The Bed.

Sundar C will soon be seen acting in Pattampoochi. This movie is being directed by Badri and it is set to release in 2022.

