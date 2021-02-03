'Jiju' Nick Jonas Pumps it up Hard at the Gym, Ranveer Singh Praises His 'Dolle Sholle'

Ranveer Singh and Nick Jonas are giving their fans moments to crush over them hard. After Nick and Ranveer shared a light moment over Nutella, the Bollywood actor is now praising the Hollywood singer-actor for a workout video.

Read: Nick Jonas is Fanboying Over Ranveer Singh and Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over Them

Nick shared a clip in which he is seen performing bicep curls as music plays in the background. Ranveer reacted to the post praising his physique, as he wrote, "Oho, Jiju! Dolle-Sholle (sic)."

Nick's wife, actress Priyanka Chopra has worked with Ranveer in films like Dil Dhadakne Do and Gunday.

Read: Priyanka Chopra was on a 'Hiatus from Guys' Before She Got Serious with Nick Jonas

Meanwhile, Ranveer has started shooting for Rohit Shetty directorial Cirkus.