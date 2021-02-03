'Jiju' Nick Jonas Pumps it up Hard at the Gym, Ranveer Singh Praises His 'Dolle Sholle'
A workout video posted by Nick Jonas has invited praise from Ranveer Singh, who also addressed the former as 'jiju' or brother-in-law.
Ranveer Singh and Nick Jonas are giving their fans moments to crush over them hard. After Nick and Ranveer shared a light moment over Nutella, the Bollywood actor is now praising the Hollywood singer-actor for a workout video.
Nick shared a clip in which he is seen performing bicep curls as music plays in the background. Ranveer reacted to the post praising his physique, as he wrote, "Oho, Jiju! Dolle-Sholle (sic)."
Nick's wife, actress Priyanka Chopra has worked with Ranveer in films like Dil Dhadakne Do and Gunday.
Meanwhile, Ranveer has started shooting for Rohit Shetty directorial Cirkus.