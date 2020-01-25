Jim Carrey Reveals His Conditions For Doing A Sequel Of The Mask

Jim Carrey is a renowned comedian known for a variety of funny roles throughout Hollywood. Over the years he has entertained audiences through films like Ace Ventura, Dumb And Dumber, Liar Liar, Bruce Almighty, and many others.

Despite the numerous roles, some of Carrey's roles stand out and are better remembered. One of his most remembered roles includes the role of Stanley Ipkiss aka The Mask from the 1994 film. Even though it has been a long time since the film was released, fans still hope for a chance to see Carrey in the role again.

Ahead of the release of his upcoming film Sonic the Hedgehog, Jim Carrey revealed certain conditions that would make him consider returning to The Mask franchise.

Speaking to Comicbook.com he said, "I don't think in terms of sequels and stuff like that, I mean, this one (Sonic The Hedgehog) is kind of right for it because we have not evolved the character (Dr Eggman) fully yet. The Mask I think, myself, you know, it would depend on a filmmaker. It depends on a filmmaker really. I don't want to do it just to do it. But I would only do it if it was some crazy visionary filmmaker. Sure."

Jim Carrey is right to be careful as The Mask did have a sequel with a new cast and narrative in 2005. Unfortunately, the film did not do well at the box office and received negative reviews. Nevertheless, Carrey could be what the film needs to win back audiences.

Carrey will be making his next appearance on the big screen playing the antagonist of Sonic the Hedgehog. The film which is set to release on February 14 has currently received positive reviews on Carrey's approach towards his character.

