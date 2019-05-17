Jim Parsons on Why He Chose to Quit The Big Bang Theory After 12 Seasons

Actor Jim Parsons has opened up about his decision to leave The Big Bang Theory, saying he could not bring himself to do another season of the hit show.The Golden Globe winner has featured as the beloved Sheldon Cooper on the hit comedy series for 12 seasons. Late last year he revealed he was stepping away from the show."It was the first time in my life of doing this show that it occurred to me that I might want to not do another contract after (season) 12 was up," hollywoodreporter.com quoted Parsons as saying."I don't know if it's because I'm an Aries or just because maybe I'm in touch with myself. Whatever it is, once I had that thought, I was like, 'Well, that's your answer'," he added.Parsons will, however, remain in the The Big Bang Theory orbit as he continues to narrate and executive-produce its prequel Young Sheldon."There was no factor; there was no situation that I was like, 'Well, I've had enough of that.' No. There was nothing like that. It was just...when you know, you know. And you're susceptible and thrown around by the whims of your own existence and getting to a certain age and your life changes and suddenly you just think different," Parsons said.He added, "It has been fascinating to think about who I was 12 years ago. And sometimes when I have trouble learning a line or saying a line of Sheldon's right now, it's hard to know why specifically. But it's like, you're not the same person you were. There is a possibility that this actually became more difficult for you in a way. And I don't know what that means but it's like you just change."The final episode of the show will air in India on Saturday on Zee Cafe.