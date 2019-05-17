Jim Parsons on Why He Chose to Quit The Big Bang Theory After 12 Seasons
Jim Parsons has finally opened up on what made him want to leave the celebrated show that made him a global celebrity.
The entire cast of The Big Bang Theory. (Image: Jim Parsons/Instagram)
The Golden Globe winner has featured as the beloved Sheldon Cooper on the hit comedy series for 12 seasons. Late last year he revealed he was stepping away from the show.
"It was the first time in my life of doing this show that it occurred to me that I might want to not do another contract after (season) 12 was up," hollywoodreporter.com quoted Parsons as saying.
"I don't know if it's because I'm an Aries or just because maybe I'm in touch with myself. Whatever it is, once I had that thought, I was like, 'Well, that's your answer'," he added.
Parsons will, however, remain in the The Big Bang Theory orbit as he continues to narrate and executive-produce its prequel Young Sheldon.
"There was no factor; there was no situation that I was like, 'Well, I've had enough of that.' No. There was nothing like that. It was just...when you know, you know. And you're susceptible and thrown around by the whims of your own existence and getting to a certain age and your life changes and suddenly you just think different," Parsons said.
He added, "It has been fascinating to think about who I was 12 years ago. And sometimes when I have trouble learning a line or saying a line of Sheldon's right now, it's hard to know why specifically. But it's like, you're not the same person you were. There is a possibility that this actually became more difficult for you in a way. And I don't know what that means but it's like you just change."
The final episode of the show will air in India on Saturday on Zee Cafe.
It was really hard to pick the right pic for this post, so here is a shot of us in a hug after we filmed the last group scene we would ever film for the series... and TONIGHT is THE NIGHT... it’s the series finale at 8pm EST and then there’s the Young Sheldon (season!) finale, and then a special behind the scenes show hosted by @kaleycuoco and @sanctionedjohnnygalecki and then the entire cast is on @colbertlateshow I hope you get a chance to tune in and i hope you enjoy all of it. If you enjoy it even half as much as we’ve enjoyed (LOVED) creating this show for the past 12 years, then that’ll be a WHOLE WHOLE lot of enjoyment. All of us will miss seeing you in this format, but we will be around in all sorts of ways, I assure you... love love love ❤️❤️❤️
