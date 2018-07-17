English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Jim Sarbh Doesn't Want To Play Villain Anymore, Keen On Trying Other Things
Before his Bollywood debut in 2016, Jim was very active in the theatre world. From playing a lover to adapt into the role of servant, Jim had played varied roles during his theatre days.
A YouTube grab of the film Neerja
Mumbai: Actor Jim Sarbh, who is known for portraying negative characters in films like Neerja, Padmaavat and Sanju, says he doesn't want to do negative roles anymore.
On a popular show, the actor spoke about his journey from being a theatre actor to a super-villain in Bollywood.
"I am not going to play a villain for a while. It's not because I don't like that kind of acting or don't want to do it, but because I want to try other things now," Jim said.
"One must say no to some opportunities to open the possibilities of others. Else, I will only remain a bad guy," he added.
"I've been doing plays ever since school. There's never really been a stop to it. Except for one year, when I went off wandering around and stayed at an ashram for five months. Even there I was cast as Jesus in a play. There was no escaping, so I came back to acting," he added.
His performance as a drug peddler in the film "Sanju" has been appreciated a lot.
