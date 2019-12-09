Jim Sarbh Reveals Why He Still Prefers Acting In Theatre

Jim Sarbh is one of the multiple faces from the Bollywood industry who find it exciting to return to acting on stage even after getting a break in films.

The actor in a recent interview with the Hindustan Times revealed why he continues to enjoy acting on stage and what keeps attracting him back to it. He said, "The live feedback loop that informs and bolsters your performance is the best part about being on stage for me. The sense that we are all in this together — with identical energies for that hour, where we can all be on the same page, and participate in a story unfolding."

Sarbh recently performed at the NCPA Art festival in a play called Sea Wall written by Simon Stephens and directed by Bruce Guthrie. The actor expressed his excitement for the performance adding that he hoped to give it the justice it deserved.

Apart from this, he has acted in other plays like Rajat Kapoor's What's Done Is Done, The Glass Menagerie, Vickram Kapadia's The Merchant of Venice, and Kalki Koechlin's Living Room. He also made his writing debut in 2014 with Bull and soon after another one titled Eat.

Sarbh also commented on how acting on stage made the story open to improvisation as and where possible or needed. Addressing this he remembered an incident from his past.

"Once I coughed mid monologue in The Glass Menagerie and couldn't get my words out. It's like my throat closed up and I had to spit on stage to get whatever was in there out — and an audience member went ‘ew’, and I looked at them and all the lines just popped right out of my head, and so I had to just talk around the subject until I finally got back on track. Later, a member of the audience thought we had built this moment into the play to foreshadow the fact that my character has tuberculosis. This just goes to show anything can work."

