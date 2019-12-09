Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Jim Sarbh Reveals Why He Still Prefers Acting In Theatre

Bollywood actor Jim Sarbh continues to act in numerous plays in Mumbai whenever he has the opportunity and time.

News18.com

Updated:December 9, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Web Series Helps Create A Graph Your Character’s Journey Better, Says Made In Heaven Actor Jim Sarbh
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Jim Sarbh is one of the multiple faces from the Bollywood industry who find it exciting to return to acting on stage even after getting a break in films.

The actor in a recent interview with the Hindustan Times revealed why he continues to enjoy acting on stage and what keeps attracting him back to it. He said, "The live feedback loop that informs and bolsters your performance is the best part about being on stage for me. The sense that we are all in this together — with identical energies for that hour, where we can all be on the same page, and participate in a story unfolding."

Sarbh recently performed at the NCPA Art festival in a play called Sea Wall written by Simon Stephens and directed by Bruce Guthrie. The actor expressed his excitement for the performance adding that he hoped to give it the justice it deserved.

Apart from this, he has acted in other plays like Rajat Kapoor's What's Done Is Done, The Glass Menagerie, Vickram Kapadia's The Merchant of Venice, and Kalki Koechlin's Living Room. He also made his writing debut in 2014 with Bull and soon after another one titled Eat.

Sarbh also commented on how acting on stage made the story open to improvisation as and where possible or needed. Addressing this he remembered an incident from his past.

"Once I coughed mid monologue in The Glass Menagerie and couldn't get my words out. It's like my throat closed up and I had to spit on stage to get whatever was in there out — and an audience member went ‘ew’, and I looked at them and all the lines just popped right out of my head, and so I had to just talk around the subject until I finally got back on track. Later, a member of the audience thought we had built this moment into the play to foreshadow the fact that my character has tuberculosis. This just goes to show anything can work."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram