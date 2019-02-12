LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Jim Sarbh to Make his TV Debut with Discovery Channel’s Planet Healers

Jim Sarbh is known for his work in films like Neerja, Padmaavat, A Death in the Gunj and Sanju.

IANS

Updated:February 12, 2019, 2:39 PM IST
Image: Instagram/Jim Sarbh
Actor Jim Sarbh is set to foray into the television space with a four-part series Planet Healers, featuring start-ups that are seeking innovative solutions to environmental hazards.

Known for his work in films like Neerja, Padmaavat and Sanju, Jim is excited about this new opportunity on Discovery Channel. As part of his host duties, he will give the audience a deep dive into how eight start-ups are focusing on dealing with complex environmental issues such as unplanned urbanisation, electronic waste management, air pollution and fuel recycling.

He will also be seen playing an integral role in educating viewers about the current environmental concerns and will give a reality check on how these hazards are impacting our planet.

"I don't believe in the separation between mankind and nature. Mankind is nature. It is only natural that nature would find a way to heal itself through mankind. I am excited by Planet Healers and the start-ups on it,” Jim told IANS.

“I hope more people stretch their imaginations in the direction of conservation and preservation of our large, wonderful, home," he added.

The show will air on TV from March 8.

