Jimin Drops New Song 'Christmas Love' as Holiday Gift for BTS Army

K-pop band BTS member Jimin has a special Christmas gift for fans. On December 24, the singer shared a new song titled 'Christmas Love' as a holiday gift for the BTS Army. The song is produced by Slow Rabbit, Jimin, and RM. He also posted on BTS' blog to explain the thought behind the song, that is part Korean and part English.

"ARMY, hello. This is Jimin. Did you receive my Christmas gift? I wanted all of you to hear this song, and I’m very, very happy that it was possible. I’m here today to tell you a little bit about the reason why I’m sharing such a bright song during such difficult times. As you can tell by the lyrics, this song contains the emotions I felt in one of my favorite childhood memories, which is when I first saw thick snow falling," Jimin said in his message.

"I think that as we grow, we really grow to miss our childhood. Regardless of the whether it’s this kind of situation or not, I think that we remember our pure, innocent selves of the past and want to return to those days. The responsibility that comes with growth, that responsibility makes our innocent selves grow, and I think that makes us hide our emotions a little bit. But I believe we still have those emotions inside us. So even if it feels childish, why don’t we express those emotions? I think it would be nice if today is the day that happens," he added.

Watch the song here:

The song already has BTS fans elated who have been flooding the comments with praises for Jimin.