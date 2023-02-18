Park Jimin, a member of the world-famous K-Pop boyband BTS, is back once again to show off why he is one of the main dancers. His third Dance Time video has been dropped, this time showing him dancing inside the HYBE office, the management company of BTS. The medley for this exciting clip shared on BigHit’s official Instagram handle included some of the latest and extremely loved BTS tracks. Dressed in a casual fit, Jimin can be seen dancing as two HYBE employees continue to work in the background.

Starting with one of their most popular tracks, Boy with Luv, from their 2019 album Map of the Soul: Persona, Baby Mochi showed just how perfectly he can ace that complex choreography on the chorus of the song. It became the fastest music video to reach the 100 million views milestone upon its release.

He then switches to dancing on the powerful song ON from their 2020 album Map of the Soul: 7. This is the album with which BTS earned the Guinness World Records title of the Best-Selling album In Korean history. The K-pop group sold over 42 lakh copies of the album by June 2020, making them the best-selling act of all time in South Korea.

Talking about Guinness World Records, the next part of the medley was another BTS track that earned some more World Records. Three, to be specific. The vocalist of the group was seen grooving to the chorus of their first-ever English language song, Dynamite. This 2020 release was the first video to reach 10 million views in the first 20 minutes of its release. It was also the first music video to achieve 101.1 million views within 24 hours of its release and the fastest video to gain 200 million views.

Next up was the second English language song released by BTS, Butter. It went on to become the only single to sell 1 million copies in 2021, after selling over 1.8 million copies. This made BTS’ second year in a row to be the only million-seller in the United States.

Jimin, then, effortlessly switched to the choreography of BTS’ third English language song, Permission to Dance. This 2021 release gained the number 1 position on Billboard Global 200 chart. BTS ARMY showered their immense love on the song and made sure that the artists received their fifth number 1 hit on the charts.

Finally, Jimin signed off by performing on the chorus of one of their latest tracks, Run BTS, from their 2022 album Proof. What members of the ARMY could not have expected was for Jimin to politely bow to the HYBE employees sitting behind him before going off-screen. Talk about the duality of Baby Mochi!

Perhaps Jimin will be back with the fourth edition of Dance Time, but members of the ARMY can rest assured they will always be one of the most spoilt fandom with their artists always coming out with new content to keep them on their toes.

