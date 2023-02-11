After his last Dance Time challenge, BTS member Park Jimin is back with a new one. This time, he has performed to a medley of hit songs of BTS from their Love Yourself era. In the video, Jimin can be seen performing the hook steps from the songs DNa, Idol, Mic Drop and Fake Love. These are some of the biggest hits BTS has ever produced.

The video starts with zooming out of a sketch of Hybe founder Bang Si-hyuk and ends with Jimin cutely gesturing towards it, and then showing a thumbs up at the camera. While fans hailed Jimin as the ‘best dancer’, looking at his flawless moves, others also commented on how cute he looked at the end of the video.

Take a look:

Jimin is indeed one of the best dancers in Bangtan Boys. He is part of the dance line, alongwith Jungkook and J-Hope. He has trained in contemporary dance from a young age. He is also an exemplary vocalist and will be releasing his solo album next month.

Jimin surprised fans on Friday as he hosted a live session on Weverse speaking about his upcoming album and his tattoo. “The album I’m preparing for seems to be coming out in around March. I’ve prepared different kinds of things so I hope you look forward to it. Yeah, this is what I wanted to say first since you have waited a long time," he said during the live session.

The 27-year-old also talked about fellow BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook. He also sang and grooved to several songs.

He wrapped up his live by teasing that something new might drop on Saturday. He said, “I need to go today, there are people waiting for me. Maybe next time I’ll be able to stay even longer. Anyway, something could even come out tomorrow, you never know, something could even come out tomorrow." He was referring to the new dance time challenge video, which is out today.

Read all the Latest Movies News here