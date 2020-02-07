Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Jimmy Fallon Announces K-Pop Band BTS will be Back on The Tonight Show for a Special Episode

BTS fans can tweet their questions to Jimmy Fallon and the band members will answer them on the upcoming episode of the show.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 7, 2020, 3:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jimmy Fallon Announces K-Pop Band BTS will be Back on The Tonight Show for a Special Episode
Image: Twitter

Popular Korean-pop band BTS will return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, almost two years after their first appearance. Fallon made the official announcement via a short clip on Twitter.

In the clip, he says, "There's a special show coming up, it's not like any other tonight show we've ever done and our guest will be global sensation BTS. I'll be interviewing them, and I want your help. If you're a BTS fan and there's a question you've always wanted to ask the band, we're going to give you that chance."

The Tonight Show host also shared a caption with the clip that reads, "Tweet your questions for BTS using the hashtag #FallonAsksBTS!"

BTS fans aka ARMY can use the aforementioned hashtag on Instagram and ask questions.

In a follow-up tweet, Jimmy also posted BTS' silhouetted sight with neon beams in the backdrop.

Back in September 2018, BTS had made an appearance on the show and performed their hit song Idol. They even took up the 'Fortnite Dance Challenge'.

The South Korean group had also appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden days after Grammy Awards 2020. On the show, they spoke on their approaching album and their debut rendition of the newest track, Black Swan.

BTS' forthcoming studio album, Map of the Soul: 7, is slated to release on February 21.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram