Jimmy Fallon Announces K-Pop Band BTS will be Back on The Tonight Show for a Special Episode

Popular Korean-pop band BTS will return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, almost two years after their first appearance. Fallon made the official announcement via a short clip on Twitter.

In the clip, he says, "There's a special show coming up, it's not like any other tonight show we've ever done and our guest will be global sensation BTS. I'll be interviewing them, and I want your help. If you're a BTS fan and there's a question you've always wanted to ask the band, we're going to give you that chance."

The Tonight Show host also shared a caption with the clip that reads, "Tweet your questions for BTS using the hashtag #FallonAsksBTS!"

.@BTS_twt is coming back to #FallonTonight and Jimmy wants to ask them YOUR questions! Tweet your questions for BTS using the hashtag #FallonAsksBTS! pic.twitter.com/rDJfU8A6nM — Fallon Tonight⁷ (@FallonTonight) February 7, 2020

BTS fans aka ARMY can use the aforementioned hashtag on Instagram and ask questions.

In a follow-up tweet, Jimmy also posted BTS' silhouetted sight with neon beams in the backdrop.

Back in September 2018, BTS had made an appearance on the show and performed their hit song Idol. They even took up the 'Fortnite Dance Challenge'.

The South Korean group had also appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden days after Grammy Awards 2020. On the show, they spoke on their approaching album and their debut rendition of the newest track, Black Swan.

BTS' forthcoming studio album, Map of the Soul: 7, is slated to release on February 21.

