Jimmy Kimmel, Michael Bay Get Flak Over Old Megan Fox Interview Recalling How She was Sexualized in Bad Boys II

A 2009 interview of Megan Fox with Jimmy Kimmel has resurfaced on Twitter, where she shared a disturbing story about being sexualized in a Michael Bay film when she was just 15. Rather than sympathizing or seeming troubled by the story, the host is seen cracking an inappropriate joke about her teenage sexuality.

In the clip, Megan recalled being on the set of Bad Boys II, for which her credit read 'Stars-and-Stripes Bikini Kid Dancing Under Waterfall.'

"I had just turned 15 and I was an extra in Bad Boys II. They were shooting this club scene and they brought me in, and I was wearing a Stars-and-Stripes Bikini and a red cowboy hat. And six-inch heels," she said.

"And he approved it, and they said, you know, 'Michael, she's 15, so you can't sit her at the bar and she can't have a drink in her hand.' So his solution to that problem was to then have me dancing underneath a waterfall getting soaking wet," she added.

The crowd laughed and Megan said, "At 15. I was in tenth grade. So that's a microcosm of how Bay's mind works." Kimmel responded, "Well that's really a microcosm of how all our minds work."

Megan looked uncomfortable, running her hands down her legs and cringing at the audience while Kimmel added that "some of us have the decency to suppress those thoughts and pretend that they don't exist."

Fans are now defending Fox, calling the clip 'disgusting' and 'terrible,' with one user narrating how unfairly Megan was treated in Hollywood in her 20s, reported Daily Mail.

"Megan Fox tells a story about Michael Bay sexualizing her as a 15 y/o. The crowd laughs, and Kimmel makes gross jokes. Teen girls being preyed on by older men has never been taken seriously and still isn't," she wrote.

Megan, who went on to work with Bay in 2007's Transformers, has further posted a clarification on Instagram, while thanking fans for all the support. She also said she has endured some "genuinely harrowing experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic industry".

