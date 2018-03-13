GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jimmy Kimmel Says His Political Opinions Have Cost Him Commercially

Kimmel said his candidness did have a downfall, noting, "According to polls I've seen, it has cost me commercially. That's not ideal, but I wouldn't change anything I said."

IANS

Updated:March 13, 2018, 3:26 PM IST
Photo via Reuters.
TV show host Jimmy Kimmel says political monologues have cost him commercially. On Jimmy Kimmel Live! last May, the host said that his son, Billy, who was less than a month old at the time, had to undergo open-heart surgery. He became very vocal about what he thought of the current healthcare system in the US.

In the April issue of O magazine, TV and entertainment icon Oprah Winfrey asks Kimmel if it was "scary" to share so much of his personal life and points of view with his viewers, reports etonline.com.

"I don't know if it was scary, but it was uncomfortable, and it's not something I looked forward to. I definitely felt a sense of relief when it was over," Kimmel said.

Kimmel said his candidness did have a downfall, noting, "According to polls I've seen, it has cost me commercially. That's not ideal, but I wouldn't change anything I said."

During several of his monologues thereafter, the 50-year-old has urged all viewers to contact their congressional representatives about renewing CHIP, the Children's Health Insurance Plan, which provides healthcare coverage to children whose families don't qualify for Medicaid and don't receive other benefits.

Kimmel has also slammed US President Donald Trump publicly.

