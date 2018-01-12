English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers Slam US President Donald Trump For His Comment on African Nations
While they slammed Trump as "racist", host Stephen Colbert rebuked Trump by stating that those countries couldn't be s**tholes "for one, Donald Trump isn't their President", reports variety.com.
Image: Reuters
Los Angeles: Hosts of various American Late Night shows including Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers slammed US President Donald Trump for calling African nations "s**thole countries" during their showtime.
On Thursday, while in a meeting with bipartisan lawmakers about immigration reform, Trump referred to El Salvador, Haiti and a handful of African nations as "s-thole countries," questioning why the US could not receive more immigrants from places like Norway.
Kimmel blasted the President for his comments.
"Before I share what specifically he said, I'd like you to keep in mind, this is an actual quote from the actual President of the United States," he said. The news report of the comments reported in the Washington Post received boos from the audience.
"Listen. I'm sure the fact the countries he described as s**tholes are mostly populated by people of colour and the immigrants he wants from Norway are not is a coincidence because if it wasn't, it would mean we voted for a racist, like a real one, and we'd have to get pitchforks and chase him out of the White House," said Kimmel.
Meyers took the opportunity to introduce a new segment called "Seth Has to Walk Away for a Minute", leaving his desk after recapping Trump's comments and standing a few paces away, mumbling things like "At what point…at what point do you just have some common decency, some human emotion."
From tonight’s #LNSM: @SethMeyers responds to Trump’s remarks on “s**thole countries.” pic.twitter.com/gUjCosn7Fn— Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) January 12, 2018
Meyers also touched on the comments in his "Closer Look" segment.
"To be fair, maybe he meant it as a compliment. After all, Trump does all his best tweets when he's sitting on the shithole," he said.
| Edited by: Sameeksha
