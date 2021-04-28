Jimmy Sheirgill, Director of Your Honour and 35 Crew Members Booked for Violating Covid-19 Curfew

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill, director Eshwar Niwas and 35 members of the crew of the web series You Honour have been booked by the police in Ludhiana, Punjab, for allegedly violating Covid-19 guidelines. The team of the web series was shooting at the city’s Arya Senior Secondary School during curfew hours, police officials said.

Sub-inspector Maninder Kaur from division number 1 police station said that FIR was registered against Jimmy Sheirgill, director Eshwar Niwas, and crew members Akashdeep Singh and Mandeep Singh. Thirty unidentified persons have also been booked.

Reportedly, when police team visited the spot Tuesday night, 100-150 persons were gathered there in violation of Covid curfew guidelines, which begins at 6pm in the city. The crew was shooting the second season of Your Honor’, in which Jimmy plays the role of a judge based in Ludhiana whose son is involved in a hit-and-run case.

