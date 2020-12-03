Jimmy Sheirgill Turns 50, Here are 5 Movie Roles We Have Adored Him in

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill turns a year older today. He stepped into the world of Bollywood with Maachis in the year 1996. Shergill entered into a more commercial moviemaking space with Amitabh Bachchan-Shah Rukh Khan starrer Mohabbatein, among a bunch of newcomers. He went on to star in films Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hain, Hum Tum, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, A Wednesday, Tanu Weds Manu among others.

Jimmy has also worked in a number of Punjabi films. His performance in Dhana Panni was well received by the audience. As the actor rings in his 50th birthday today, here are some of his most popular movie roles.

1. Mohabbatein: With this film, Jimmy earned the chocolate boy image. The audience loved his character Karan, a gurukul student, who falls in lovewith a widow. Despite a bevy of stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and newcomers like Uday Chopra and Shamita Shetty in the Aditya Chopra directorial, Jimmy managed leave a lasting impact on the audience.

2. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S: Jimmy's character was named Zaffar, who was suffering from cancer. Despite playing a small role in this epic film, his character moved the audience to tears.

3. A Wednesday: With this film, Jimmy showed that he is capable of taking up any kind of role. In the movie, he played the role of a cop and his performance kept people on the edge of their seats. The film was directed by Neeraj Panday. Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah were also part of the project.

4. Tanu Weds Manu franchise: Jimmy as Raja Awasthi in Tanu Weds Manu franchise is one of his most memorable performances. Despite having a supporting role, Jimmy became the perfect counter to the soft-spoken R Madhavan with his powerful dialogues and body language.

5. Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster: The multi-starrer project, which was directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, saw Jimmy don an intense look. This is yet another role were he broke out of his simple man image to explore a character with various shades.