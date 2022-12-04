Jin Birthday Special: Exploring the BTS Member's Love For Food And Cooking

BTS member Kim Seokjin, better known by his stage name Jin, is known for his love for food and cooking. Even his solo live sessions often featured food as he did a mukbang (an eating show) with ARMYs, which he had named ‘Eat Jin’. Not only does he love eating food, but he also enjoys feeding his members. ARMYs who have followed him long enough, they know it was Jin who used to cook traditional seaweed soup during the member’s birthdays.

As Jin celebrates his 30th birthday himself, let’s take a look back at some of the best moments portraying his love for food and cooking:

Jin Makes Dinner For Fan: The King of variety show knows how to keep his fans happy. When Jin and Jungkook appeared on JTBC Variety Show, Let’s Eat Dinner Together, he showed off his cooking skills as he prepared a meal for a fan, her friends, and her dad. If that doesn’t win kids and parents alike, nothing will.

Raw Or Cooked Noodles: In ‘In the Soop 2’, Jin welcomed everyone to cooking 101: teaching them how to check if noodles are cooked. He simply takes a noodle from the pot and flings it at the wall. If it sticks, the noodle is cooked. Surely, there are easier ways but it’s not Jin’s style.

Flatfish Sashimi For Dinner: If there is one thing Seokjin is known for, it is his love for fishing. He also loves to cook fish. In the first season of In The Soop, he asked for a tank full of fish to cook for his dongsaengs.

Chef Baek’s Compliments: South Korea’s famous Chef Baek Jong-won made a special appearance on BTS’ own Variety Show, Run BTS. He was not only impressed by the oldest member’s cooking skills but deemed him worthy to teach him a rare skill.

Feeding His Future Wife: Many people might not have seen this clip from back in the day when Jin revealed his wishful thinking of cooking with his future wife. Surely, his love for food shined through as he talked about spending time together cooking and eating with his future partner.

