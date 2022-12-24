Jin Carries Chairs in New Clip From His Military Training Centre, BTS ARMYs Want Him to Come Home Already

A new video has surfaced online from Kim Seokjin’s military training centre which shows the BTS’ eldest member carrying chairs along with others at the centre. The singer left for South Korea’s mandatory military services earlier this month. In the video, the member of the most popular K-pop band can be seen dressed in military attire and covering his face with a mask.

One of the fan pages of BTS shared the video with the caption, “This is not a leak video nor am I invading his privacy, it’s a video shared by The Fact Korea on Jin during the Barracks Book Communications & sharing concert held at Shinkyo University. And I’m pretty sure Jin is aware of the K-media around him. I Am just happy that he is doing well. ✌🏻💜"

Take a look:

BTS fans took to the comment section to express how proud they are of Jin. One fan wrote, “He knew how to fulfill his work and the rules of his company, he knew how to enjoy every moment with the BTS family, now he is fulfilling his duty as a Korean citizen and although it clearly hurts us, we must be proud of him and each of the boys who, as well as he put his personal life aside to enlist in the army. We should be extremely proud and support them day by day until they return to their former life. This, like so many others, are stages in his life, they are life experiences and I know that he will know how to comply with everything that is asked of him. He is a great man and he is stronger than many believe. Proud of my brother-in-law….I adore you Jin….Take care💪💜"

Another comment read, “I’m fed up of this ! It’s time he came home ! Enough already !" Another user wrote, “Hope he knows how much this ARMY misses him."

Meanwhile, Jin is supposed to return on June 12, 2024. That is just a day before BTS’ 11th anniversary. According to Naver, Bighit Music also released a statement that mentioned that Jin will enlist as an active-duty soldier.

