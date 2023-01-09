Jin’s Throwback Video Before Argentina Concert With Coldplay Makes BTS ARMYs Emotional, Watch

BTS member Kim Seokjin aka Jin has already departed to complete his 18-month-long mandatory military service. But in the month of October, Jin collaborated with Coldplay to release his solo track, The Astronaut. The musician also ended up joining Coldplay during his Music of the Spheres World Tour, in Argentina to deliver the first-ever live performance of The Astronaut. Now, months later the official YouTube channel of BTS, Bangtan TV, has shared a behind-the-scenes clip of Jin’s brief time in the country. From braving a 35-hour flight journey to enjoying delicious food and playing video games, the behind-the-scene gives a glimpse of the gala time that Jin enjoyed during his solo journey.

After boarding a connecting flight from South America, Jin recorded himself addressing the ARMY explaining how tough travelling becomes for artists who do tours all around the world. “I’m on a plane now. Going to Argentina, connecting from the US. I'm arriving in five hours. So, the total air time is about 34-35 hours. Because I wanted to put on the best performance I could so this will be the first reveal. But it's tough, hard.” Though the travelling part made him crib a tad bit, he thanked Coldplay for lending him this opportunity to meet ARMY.

He added, “Thinking about spending the same amount of time returning home. I'm spending about three days just moving around. I respect everyone who does tours. I've done tours myself. From Korea to South America it is really the opposite side of the globe. I always wanted to visit South America. Coldplay gave me a really good opportunity to meet you, I'm really happy about that. I also want to visit those countries that I haven’t visited with my best effort.” After addressing the fans, Jin enjoyed a platter of a delicious meal that included salad, steak, bread, chocolate, cheese, crackers, fruits, and also some ice cream.

To kill time, Jin brought his gamer side on that saw him facing difficulties while clearing a level in a video game. He was seen getting irked and making silent angry expressions every time he failed but almost after hard work for 4-5 hours, he managed to do it and was seen extremely happy. On Day 2, he seemed excited to enjoy the Coldplay concert magic along with the crowd. From recording videos, to joyfully singing along with the musician, he was seen doing it all. But the highlight moment came when Coldplay sang ‘My Universe’ a track that was created with the collaboration of Jin’s K-pop group BTS.

The next day, he was seen enjoying a Korean meal under the sunlight that hit his hotel room from the window. While doing so, he was seen rehearsing his solo track The Astronaut. Jin also practised the song with his water bottle as he turned it into a mic. Watch the video here:

Jin’s expected to return from his military service by June 2024, meanwhile, the current hiatus of the K-pop group is expected to end in 2025.

Read all the Latest Movies News here