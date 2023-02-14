Ever since the oldest member of the iconic K-Pop boyband BTS, Kim Seokjin, left for his mandatory military service, fans have been waiting for the monthly messages he has left behind. Since February is all about Valentine’s Day, it only seemed natural for the vocalist, popularly known by his stage name Jin, to leave the members of the ARMY a message for the day. Titled ‘Message from Jin: Feb 2023’, the fans were able to see his stunning visuals in a crisp black suit in the clip shared on BangtanTV, the official YouTube channel for BTS. Needless to say, Jin once again proved he deserves his nickname Worldwide Handsome.

Yet it was not the visuals that had the members of the ARMY turn all mushy. It was actually Jin’s message. He shared with the camera, and by extension the fans, that he had prepared macarons for them. Since there are seven members in BTS, he prepared seven macarons. Seokjin sat with a piping pen to write sweet messages for the fans on each of the delicacies. His messages were simple yet super heartwarming.

First, the BTS member went on to simply write ‘ARMY’. Though the task at hand certainly looked hard, Jin managed to pull it off. The K-Pop star also asked the fans who were watching the clip to “eat some macarons and chocolates today."

Next, Jin contemplated whether he should write “take care" as his next message. But he decided against it because “it sounds like a farewell". Instead, he decided to express his adoration for the fans and settled on writing “I love you". Seokjin said, “‘I love you’ is the best."

Since he needed two more syllables, Jin decided to add the word “Lots" at the end. The final macaron had a big heart with which the BTS member expressed his love for the fans. Before shutting off the video, Seokjin said, “I’ll come back with something else next month. Please look forward to next month. He signed off the short but heartwarming message with his signature smile and a wave."

Kim Seokjin has continued to make the members of the ARMY proud after clips and snaps of his graduation ceremony in the military took the internet by storm. There were reports of Jin being assigned as a company commander trainee owing to his good performance. In the clip from his graduation ceremony, Jin was seen not only leading but also receiving lots of attention and affection later.

His voice and look wherever Seokjin is everyone, always give him attention, take care of him and loving him you deserve thisBEST LEADERCOMMANDER JIN PROUD OF YOU JIN#중대장훈련병_석진아_수고했어#이제부터_조교김석진#우리의우주_석진아사랑해#방탄소년단진 #KimSeokjin pic.twitter.com/u6AX9fcwd3 — baealice; (@baeurfavj) January 18, 2023

Jin officially began his mandatory military service on December 13 and is expected to be discharged in June 2024.

