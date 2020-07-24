Jisshu Sengupta On Nepotism: Why Won't I Support My Kid, It's My Money

Actor Jisshu Sengupta, who is all set to appear as Paritosh Banerjee opposite Vidya Balan in Shaluntala Devi, shared his views on the raging debate about nepotism in Bollywood. The actor said that he doesn't really believe the debate and only talented people can survive in the industry, no matter where they come from.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Jisshu said, “It’s everywhere. It’s not only in our industry, it is in every other. Here we get to at least know because it’s an open book. Everyone knows about everyone, talks about everyone." He added that it is worst in other industries where nobody knows about family connections of the CEO or people in power.

Jisshu further said that he doesn't believe in the social media debate on nepotism, "If you are talented, you will be there and if you’re not talented, you won’t be there. It’s as simple as that.”

The actor also gave the example of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, whom he called "brilliant." He said that he loves watching Tiger Shroff's action movies. He further said that he has never seen a talented guy out of work.

Jisshu also debated that one must have the right to invest in whatever they want to. “And why won’t I support my kid, my nephew? They are my blood, it’s my money. I can put it. Yes, they have to be talented enough to make it happen again."

He further said that he will of course not keep putting money over and over again on people who are not talented enough to survive in the film industry. He said that there such examples who didn't survive despite having connections.

Shakuntala Devi also stars Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 31st.