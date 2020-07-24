Jisshu Sengupta Shares Glimpse of Shakuntala Devi-Paritosh Banerji's Love Life

Actor Jisshu Sengupta will be seen essaying the role of Paritosh Banerji, the husband of mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi (Vidya Balan plays the titular character) in Amazon Prime's next.

While the movie is all set to premiere worldwide on July 31, Jisshu has shared an unseen picture of the reel life pair.

Wearing a grey coloured sweatshirt Jisshu sits with his hands closely entangled with Vidya who sports a smile and looks serene in a white coloured Kurti. The pair sit before a glass pane and the shot reflects the strong bond Shakuntala Devi and Paritosh Banerji shared in real life.

In the caption, Jisshu wrote, "#ShakuntalaDevi #ParitoshBanerji July 31 2020 on @primevideoin (sic)."

Earlier, Jisshu had also shared another moment from the life of the pair. In this still, they were seen to be enjoying dinner together.

The film features Shakuntala Devi's life and times how she achieved global fame with her miraculous ability to solve any mathematical calculation within seconds. On the other hand, her personal struggles and family issues will also be highlighted in the movie. The 'human computer' had married IAS officer Paritosh Banerji in 1960. However, the pair got divorced in 1979.

Directed by Anu Menon, the film also stars popular actors such as Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. The movie was scheduled to hit the theatres on May 8 but had to be postponed due to the viral outbreak.