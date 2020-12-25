Jisshu Sengupta To Star In Film 'Baba, Baby O'

News18 Logo

Actor Jisshu Sengupta will next essay the role of a single father in his upcoming Bengali film "Baba, Baby O", the makers have announced. The news was shared by noted Bengali film producers Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee's Windows Productions on Friday. Roy said the film is based on a novel concept and she is hopeful that it will capture the hearts of the audience.

Aritra Mukherjee will direct the movie from a screenplay by Zinia Sen and dialogues by Samragnee Bandyopadhyay. The filmmaker said the film is an intense love story, filled with humour.

“During the lockdown, when Zinia came up with this story, it made our entire team smile from ear to ear. Samragnee immediately started work on the dialogues and we were all set to embark on a new journey,” she added. Sengupta most recently featured in a string of Hindi films such as “Shakuntala Devi”, “Sadak 2” and “Durgamati”.


