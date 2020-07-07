MOVIES

Jitendra Kumar Goes Almost Bald After His Self Haircut Goes Wrong

Jitendra Kumar more popularly known as Jeetu Bhaiya has gone nearly bald.

Actor Jitendra Kumar more popularly known as Jeetu Bhaiya has gone nearly bald. Apparently this has happened after the Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actor tried to cut his hair on his own.

The Kota Factory actor in an Instagram post shared a selfie in black jacket and wrote: “When self hair-cut goes wrong”. He has also added an inverted smiling face emoji with his caption.

While some dropped a comment to appreciate him in this look while few of them have just dropped laugh out loud emoji in the comments section.








A lot of celebrities have picked up the scissors during the pandemic. This is primarily being done in order to avoid the contraction of novel coronavirus.








Meanwhile, Jitendra was last seen in a Netflix original film titled Chaman Bahar in which he played the lead role of Prem Kumar Yadav. The 2020 drama film written and directed by Apurva Dhar Badgaiyann also stars Ritika Badiani, Bhuvan Arora, Alam Khan, Dhirendra Tiwari, Mizan Khan among others.

