Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta Come Together for Comedy Web Show Panchayat, Trailer Out

After the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, co-stars Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta have once again teamed up for a project. They will be seen in a new web show named Panchayat.

From the trailer, which has been released today, it is known that Jitendra Kumar plays the role of protagonist Abhishek Tripathi. In the two minutes and 15 seconds long trailer, it can be seen that city boy Abhishek is not happy with the job that takes him to a village.

In order to get out of his current job, he starts preparing for CAT so that he can go back to the city. Neena Gupta plays the role of the Pradhan of the village while Raghubir Yadav portrays the role of her husband.

The trailer looks quirky and fun. The series has been created by the makers of Kota Factory and Hostel Daze. It is the second collaboration between Amazon Prime Video and The Viral Fever.

Jitendra shared the trailer clip on Instagram with the caption, "Panchayat Trailer .. Show going live on 3rd April on @primevideoin Written by: @chandan_jpg Directed by: @deepakmishra18 @neena_gupta #RaghubirYadav @whofaisalmalik @chandanroy.7 and @chhotathalaiva @tvfqtiyapa @primevideoin #Newshow #Trailer #3rdApril #tvf #amazonPrime"

"Panchayat is the unique and charming story of a young man struggling to adjust to his new life in a remote village. I could not have been more excited to work on Panchayat – and particularly the opportunity to work with the brilliant Neena Guptaji once again," Jitendra said in a statement.

The series will begin streaming April 3 onwards on Amazon Prime Video.