JJ Abrams Explains His Lack Of Secrecy For Star Wars The Rise Of Skywalker
JJ Abrams has been vocal about having no desire to keep key aspects of The Rise of Skywalker a secret from fans claiming they know what would be happening.
Image: JJ Abrams/Twitter
A common and important factor in film franchises these days is the need for secrecy. Most directors who have worked with film franchises are familiar and have often used the concept.
Nevertheless, director JJ Abrams did not feel the need for it with his next upcoming film titled The Rise of Skywalker. He has served as one of the main minds behind the sequel trilogy of Star Wars. While he maintained a lot of secrecy prior to the release of The Force Awakens, Abrams claimed he did not feel the need to keep any secrets hidden for The Rise of Skywalker.
Speaking to Uproxx he said, "I do feel about this movie because it is the end of something everyone knows — I don't want to be coy. I feel very confident about what the movie is. And I feel like we've found a way to do something that doesn't need — and I don't feel the need — to do smoke and mirrors at all on this."
One of the key secrets that Abrams managed to keep hidden prior to the release of The Force Awakens was the identity of Kylo Ren aka Ben Solo, son of Han and Leia.
On the other hand, now Abrams has given away all that fans would need to know about The Rise of Skywalker including the presence of Emperor Palpatine in it. While he has not tried to hide the character's presence in the film, Abrams has not revealed any more details behind it yet.
The Rise of Skywalker will continue to explore Rey's growth and journey as a Jedi while preparing to go against Kylo in a final standoff. The film will also be a conclusion to the Skywalker family saga. It is set to release on December 20 this year.
