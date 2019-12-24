JJ Abrams Reveals How Avengers Endgame Reassured Him to Go Ahead with The Rise Of Skywalker

Planning major franchises is always fun and exciting with a lot of major possibilities depending on their successes. What becomes most hard with them is drawing them or a part of them to a conclusion. The challenge here for filmmakers lies in giving fans a satisfactory and fulfilling ending.

Apart from the Russo brothers, JJ Abrams also felt the pressure of this challenge this year with the Star Wars franchise. Speaking to BBC Radio, Abrams revealed that Avengers: Endgame provided him with the necessary motivation for going ahead with The Rise of Skywalker. He stated that watching the film inspired him in a way that he realized such films are possible and could be done.

Nevertheless, the director also added that the burden and pressure on The Rise of Skywalker was much bigger and heavier than Avengers: Endgame. He revealed the reason for this to be that he was working on wrapping a saga that had been initiated by George Lucas.

"Because you see these things, and George Lucas, frankly, made it look so easy, and it isn't. So watching these movies is a humbling thing and realizing this is a religion for some people, and how do you take these things and choose which threads, themes and characters to continue? So it was part of the process, and it was as inspiring as it was intimidating. It was definitely tougher this time, mostly because it was wrapping up not three films, but nine."

While The Rise of Skywalker was met with mixed reviews, Abrams remains unfazed by this. He claimed that any choice or narrative picked would infuriate someone. Therefore the choices were made on the basis of what felt right to him for each character and location rather than trying to please anyone.

