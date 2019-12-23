Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

JJ Abrams Says He is Done with Star Wars Franchise

JJ Abrams, during his run with Star Wars franchise, directed 'The Force Awakens' and 'The Rise of Skywalker', the first and third film of the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

News18.com

Updated:December 23, 2019, 11:58 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
JJ Abrams Says He is Done with Star Wars Franchise
JJ Abrams

The recently concluded journey of filmmaker JJ Abrams in the Star Wars franchise has been nothing short of controversial. The recently released Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has received mixed reviews but the film is enjoying widespread appreciation for its visual effects.

Read: Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Movie Review: Battle Between Good and Evil is Tedious

Ahead of the film's screening, in an interview with Variety, Abrams confirmed that his journey with Star Wars has come to an end. He said, "I mean, it’s funny, I think I need to be more present in the moment because the truth is it’ll be over in a flash. This crew and this cast have been the most amazing I’ve ever known, so I feel very lucky to have gotten to come back. And sad that I won’t be working with them again."

Asked if he would consider returning in the future, Abrams declared, "This time I know. I can feel it. I can feel this is it." He had earlier planned to only direct Episode VII: The Force Awakens but caved in when he was offered The Rise of Skywalker. One of the reasons for this as stated by Abrams was that he saw Episode IX as an opportunity for him to do things that he wished he had done with the first film of the sequel trilogy.

The Rise of Skywalker starring Daisy Ridley, Oscar Issac, Adam Driver, and John Boyega is currently in theaters.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram