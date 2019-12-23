JJ Abrams Says He is Done with Star Wars Franchise

The recently concluded journey of filmmaker JJ Abrams in the Star Wars franchise has been nothing short of controversial. The recently released Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has received mixed reviews but the film is enjoying widespread appreciation for its visual effects.

Ahead of the film's screening, in an interview with Variety, Abrams confirmed that his journey with Star Wars has come to an end. He said, "I mean, it’s funny, I think I need to be more present in the moment because the truth is it’ll be over in a flash. This crew and this cast have been the most amazing I’ve ever known, so I feel very lucky to have gotten to come back. And sad that I won’t be working with them again."

Asked if he would consider returning in the future, Abrams declared, "This time I know. I can feel it. I can feel this is it." He had earlier planned to only direct Episode VII: The Force Awakens but caved in when he was offered The Rise of Skywalker. One of the reasons for this as stated by Abrams was that he saw Episode IX as an opportunity for him to do things that he wished he had done with the first film of the sequel trilogy.

The Rise of Skywalker starring Daisy Ridley, Oscar Issac, Adam Driver, and John Boyega is currently in theaters.

