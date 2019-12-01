JJ Abrams Talks About 'Fandom Menace' Ahead of Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Release

Filmmaker JJ Abrams is not bothered about the toxic "Star Wars" fans as he believes such negativity should not stop anyone in their pursuit of creativity.

Abrams, who has taken yet another plunge in the galaxy far, far away with upcoming "The Rise of Skywalker", told Esquire magazine that there toxic fans of every film franchise and "Star Wars" is no exception.

"The reaction to 'Star Wars', the increased attacks, the increased negativity, the fandom menace as they call it, you know, that is not unique to Star Wars, obviously. And I think we live in a time where if you're not being divisive, if you're not creating something that's aversive quick-bait, sometimes you don't quite feel like you're playing the game.

"I always loved Star Wars because it's got a huge heart. Did I always believe in and agree with every single thing that happened in every movie, whether it was the prequels or the original trilogy? No. But do I love Star Wars? Yes," Abrams said.

The case of toxic fans, now labeled as fandom menace, came to the fore after the release of 2017's "The Last Jedi".

Hardcore "Star Wars" fans continuously trolled its director, Rian Johnson, and the cast, for the many twists the film offered.

Abrams said he wishes to return to the period when it was okay to experiment and audiences used to understand a filmmaker's creative decisions.

"For me, I hope -- and I'm sure naively -- we can return to a time where we give things a bit more latitude. We don't have to agree with every single thing to love something. I don't know anyone who has a spouse or a partner or any family member or any friend, who loves and agrees with every single thing that that person is and does.

