JK Rowling Describes Dumbledore and Grindelwald's 'Incredibly Intense' Love Relationship
By now, book lovers and moviegoers know that Dumbledore and Grindelwald who were once great friends, had a fallout and the two engage in one of the most fierce wizarding duels.
Image: Fantastic Beasts/ Twitter
JK Rowling, writer of Harry Potter series is known for dropping hints and trivia from the fictional universe. One of the major revelations came when she announced that Albus Dumbledore was in a gay relationship with Gellert Grindelwald, who is the antagonist in Fantastic Beasts series.
By now, book lovers and moviegoers know that Dumbledore and Grindelwald who were once great friends, had a fallout and the two engage in one of the most fierce wizarding duels. As the Blu-Ray edition makes it to the shelves on March 18, Rowling takes a moment to remind fans that once they had a very passionate and intimate love affair.
In a new segment featuring in the Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald Blu-Ray edition, the writer admits that the two were in a “love relationship", and there was a “sexual dimension” to their bond too, reports Radio Times.
"It was passionate, and it was a love relationship. But as happens in any relationship, gay or straight or whatever label we want to put on it, one never knows really what the other person is feeling. You can’t know, you can believe you know," the publication quoted Rowling as saying.
Interestingly, this is for the first time that she went on to give details about a romantic relationship in her franchise. “So I’m less interested in the sexual side – though I believe there is a sexual dimension to this relationship – than I am in the sense of the emotions they felt for each other, which ultimately is the most fascinating thing about all human relationships,” she added.
In Fantastic Beast: The Crimes of Grindelwald fans learn that the Dumbledore and Grindelwald have a blood pact not to fight with each other, however, in the Harry Potter books she had mentioned that the two engage in a duel in 1945. How the two lead into a duel and under what circumstances they had a fallout, fans will know in the next part of the film.
