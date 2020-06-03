MOVIES

1-MIN READ

JK Simmons Wants to Play Father to Every 'Chris' in Hollywood

JK Simmons

JK Simmons

"My career plan now is to play the father of every handsome, blue-eyed movie star stud named Chris," says Oscar winner JK Simmons.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 10:35 AM IST
Oscar winner JK Simmons says he plans to work with every Hollywood actor called 'Chris'.


Simmons most recently starred with Chris Evans in Apple series "Defending Jacob" and is now gearing up for Chris Pratt-starrer sci-fi movie "The Tomorrow War".


In an interview with PeopleTV, the 65-year-old actor said now his aim is to "play the father of" every other famous Chris like Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth.


"My career plan now is to play the father of every handsome, blue-eyed movie star stud named Chris. So I checked off my Chris Evans box, and I just finished a film ('The Tomorrow War') with Chris Pratt where I play his father, so that's number two.


"So if you're casting out there I'm looking Chris Pine, I'm available, and Chris Hemsworth in either order, I mean we don't have to go alphabetical," Simmons joked.


The actor is currently looking forward to the release of his film "Palm Springs" on Hulu on July 10.


Directed by Max Barbakow, the romantic comedy also features Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti and Peter Gallagher.

