JLo, Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift and Michelle Obama Named 2019’s People of the Year

People's Magazine has published their prestigious list of 2019 People of the Year and the list consists of the four most powerful women in the entertainment industry. The all-women list that is winning praise from across the globe consists of Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Obama, Jennifer Aniston and Taylor Swift.
In four full-length interviews, the women have talked about how 2019 has been special for them. For Jennifer Lopez who starred in and produced the hit film Hustlers, the cover read, "The Year My Dreams Came True."
Not only that the actress celebrated her 50th birthday and got engaged to boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, she also landed the prestigious Superbowl half-time gig and had a sold-out world tour. Jennifer Lopez also talked about how she grew as a person, who was afraid to be alone but ended up finding her person.
For Michelle Obama, the cover read, "The Year I Told My Story."
The former FLOTUS released her memoir Becoming in late 2018 and spent 2019 on her book tour. “I suffer no illusion that I’ve reached any mountaintop—and really, I hope I never do,” Obama told People.
“Accolades and accomplishments are nice, but I try not to let those be my metrics of success,” she added.
Singer Taylor Swift also had a bunch of career highs as well as lows, and same happened for her personal life. She released her seventh studio album Lover, which has been nominated for the Grammy's. She will also be appearing in Tim Hooper's musical Cats with an ensemble cast consisting of Sir Ian McKellen and Judi Dench. She also made amends with Katy Perry. However, she also found herself in the middle of a career blow when music label owner Scooter Braun purchased her old records from her previous agent Scott Borcheta and did not let her play or buy her own music.
In her personal life, her relationship with Joe Alwyn is going strong but her mother's cancer recurred. Still, the singer remained positive and played on her strengths. Her cover has been titled, "The Year I Found True Joy."
Jennifer Aniston too had an exemplary 2019. She joined Instagram and literally broke it by becoming the person to have the fastest one million followers. The actress also returned to TV with The Morning Show starring Steve Carrel and Reese Witherspoon. She broke Netflix records by starring in Murder Mystery with Adam Sandler. The actress also celebrated her 50th birthday this year. “I don’t feel 50,” Aniston told People. “I don’t know what that’s supposed to feel or look like. I know what society has painted it as and what narrative we put around it but none of that applies to myself in terms of how I feel about it.”
Her cover was titled, "The Year I Learned I Can Do Anything."
