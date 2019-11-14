Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Joaquin Phoenix Addresses Possibility of Mass Shootings Provoked by Joker

Prior to the release of the film, mass shooting warnings were issued against Joker screenings. Joaquin Phoenix has addressed the controversy now.

News18.com

Updated:November 14, 2019, 12:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Joaquin Phoenix Addresses Possibility of Mass Shootings Provoked by Joker
image of joaquin phoenix, courtesy of Instagram

Todd Phillips' Joker has gone on to become one of the most popular comic-book films. Despite certain criticisms and controversies, the film won a lot of hearts and appreciation resulting it in becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film ever. Joaquin Phoenix, in a recent interview, addressed one of the criticisms, of provoking mass shootings, surrounding the film.

Ahead of the release of Joker, numerous warnings had been issued of potential mass shootings at the film's screenings. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times about the controversy, Joaquin Phoenix said, "It was an awkward position to be in because I thought, ‘Well, I can’t address this because this is the thing that is potentially part of the problem — that’s precisely what you shouldn’t do’. So it suddenly seemed like I was being evasive and trying to avoid this topic because it made me uncomfortable. But really I was thinking, ‘This is the very thing that would excite this kind of personality.’"

Even during the Joker press tour, Phoenix had spoken up on the issue and accused the far left for playing a role in supporting the controversy. In the film's defense, he had said, "What's outstanding to me in this discourse in this movie is how easily the far left can sound like the far right when it suits their agenda."

Joker in its theatrical run earned around 988 million dollars worldwide.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram