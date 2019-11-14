Joaquin Phoenix Addresses Possibility of Mass Shootings Provoked by Joker

Todd Phillips' Joker has gone on to become one of the most popular comic-book films. Despite certain criticisms and controversies, the film won a lot of hearts and appreciation resulting it in becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film ever. Joaquin Phoenix, in a recent interview, addressed one of the criticisms, of provoking mass shootings, surrounding the film.

Ahead of the release of Joker, numerous warnings had been issued of potential mass shootings at the film's screenings. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times about the controversy, Joaquin Phoenix said, "It was an awkward position to be in because I thought, ‘Well, I can’t address this because this is the thing that is potentially part of the problem — that’s precisely what you shouldn’t do’. So it suddenly seemed like I was being evasive and trying to avoid this topic because it made me uncomfortable. But really I was thinking, ‘This is the very thing that would excite this kind of personality.’"

Even during the Joker press tour, Phoenix had spoken up on the issue and accused the far left for playing a role in supporting the controversy. In the film's defense, he had said, "What's outstanding to me in this discourse in this movie is how easily the far left can sound like the far right when it suits their agenda."

Joker in its theatrical run earned around 988 million dollars worldwide.

