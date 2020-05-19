Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are Expecting Their First Child Together: Report

American actor Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are reportedly expecting their first child together. The couple at present is said to be quarantining together at their home in Los Angeles.

Page Six reports that Mara was recently been spotted wearing baggy clothes to cover her bump and is expected to be in the sixth month of her pregnancy. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same.

It was on the sets of the science-fiction romance "Her" where the two met for the first time, and since then their love life started blossoming. Phoenix told a magazine that he initially believed Rooney disliked him while making the movie only to later discover that she liked him but was just shy.

The couple had been first linked at the beginning of 2017 and a few months later, they confirmed their relationship. In May 2019, it had been reported that the actors got engaged after Mara was spotted with a ring on her finger, but there was no confirmation from their end. She has also accompanied Phoenix to the Toronto International Film Festival, as well as the LA Premier of the film.

The duo also made headlines earlier this year at Oscars when they did a play-acting moment at the red carpet. With Phoenix stopping on the red carpet to theatrically stare at his fiancee, emoting with his hand on his face, left fans in awe. He touched everyone's heart a little more when he thanked Rooney while accepting the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for his role in "Joker".

Follow @News18Movies for more

