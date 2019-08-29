Joaquin Phoenix as Joker Completely Embraces His Dark Side in New Trailer

Joaquin Phoenix has been making an effort to impress fans with his performance for the upcoming film titled Joker. The film is less about his character's rivalry with long-time arch-nemesis The Batman and more about the depression and other factors that led him to be a villain. The final trailer of Joker dives in deeper to showing us the causes of his slip towards insanity and how he gradually embraces his darker side to fighting back against a cruel society.

The trailer starts off with Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) being scolded on a bus for making a child laugh. We then get to see how a poorly trained therapist does nothing to help Arthur's growing negative thoughts. Even his dream and attempts of being a stand-up comedian is mocked by talk show host Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro). Following this Arthur can be seen painting his face and enjoying chaos and violence. Towards the end of the trailer, he can be seen getting ready to appear on live television in a suit with his face painted. Before going on stage Arthur asks to be introduced as The Joker.

Directed by Todd Philips, Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Douglas Hodge, and Dante Olson. Despite not being an origin story, Joker promises to give fans a glimpse and a tease at the Wayne family. Joker will be a part of DC Black which will feature stories different from the DCEU. This is similar to DC Comics' publishing imprint known as DC Black Label. Joker appears to be a product of the imprint and not the mainstream narrative. The film is set to be released on October 4.

