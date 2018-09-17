GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Joaquin Phoenix as Joker Unveiled in First-Look Photo; Check It Out

With Joaquin Phoenix as a struggling comedian who, it is said, may be related to Batman himself, Robert De Niro is involved as a TV host whose approval Joker needs, Marc Maron as a talent agent, and Zazie Beetz as Joker's love interest.

Updated:September 17, 2018, 11:22 AM IST
Joaquin Phoenix as Joker Unveiled in First-Look Photo; Check It Out
Actor Joaquin Phoenix with his Best Actor award for his role in the film You Were Never Really Here, with jury member and presenter Jessica Chastain poses for photographers during the awards ceremony at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 28, 2017. (Image: AP)
Why so serious?

Director Todd Phillips took to Instagram to share the first look of Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker, Batman's arch-nemesis, in a stand-alone film which tells the origin story of Gotham City's most infamous villain. Simply captioning the image 'Arthur', the image shows a weary looking Phoenix staring numbly into the camera lens.

Arthur.

Joker, directed by Todd Phillips of "The Hangover" comedy trilogy, is expected to emerge as a dark character study into one of Batman's most infamous enemies.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the stand-alone film will follow the origin of Batman's most notorious foe as he transforms from a struggling stand-up comedian to a full-blown criminal force of nature. The movie is described as an “exploration of a man disregarded by society [that] is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale.” Phillips co-wrote the script with The Fighter and The Finest Hours scribe Scott Silver.
