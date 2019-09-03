Joaquin Phoenix Impresses as Joker, Film Receives 8-minute Long Standing Ovation at Premiere

Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix is creating quite a buzz on the Internet. The film has been anticipated ever since its first trailer was released and post the film's premiere at Venice Film Festival, the film has also got the approval of the critics. Post the screening, Joker received a lot of praise for its storyline and the performance of the actors. Some reviews also stated that Phoneix's performance has ushered in a new era for the character.

Now, a video from the premiere is making rounds on the Internet and reportedly, the film received an eight-minute long standing ovation from the audience. Variety reports that two press screenings were conducted for the film. At the end of the second screening, when Phoenix’s name came up in the credits the audience break into loud cheers and applause.

Take a look:

Here's the 8 minutes standing Ovation for "Joker" at Venice Film Festival pic.twitter.com/ZeINhs5cpU — Hazem Haddad™ (@HazHaddad) September 2, 2019

The actor spent eight months exploring how a struggling stand-up comedian named Arthur Fleck becomes Batman’s antagonist, the villain with a chilling laugh and a love of chaos. Preparing for the role involved losing quite a bit of weight, studying personality disorders and practicing the laugh over and over again.

″(It’s) very difficult to distill into a soundbite,” Phoenix said Saturday in advance of the world premiere of “Joker” at the Venice International Film Festival. The film is competing for the Golden Lion award at the prestigious festival before launching in theaters on October 4.

The extreme weight loss — reportedly over 50 pounds — led to a kind of madness that helped him get ready for the role, as did a book breaking down the personality types of political assassins. But Phoenix wanted to create a criminal psychopath who wasn’t easy to categorize.

