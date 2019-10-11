Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Joaquin Phoenix Interested in Returning for a Sequel as Joker

Director Todd Phillips had earlier stated that Joker was a standalone film and did not plan for it to have a sequel.

News18.com

Updated:October 11, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
Joaquin Phoenix Interested in Returning for a Sequel as Joker
Image of Joaquin Phoenix as Joker, courtesy of Instagram

The best part of enjoying a performance in any modern film is that one could hope to watch it again in a sequel. Nevertheless there are films which stand individually and don't go further than one installment. Currently it seems that Todd Phillips' Joker will be one of them.

While fans enjoyed Joaquin Phoenix's performance and made it a financial success, director Todd Phillips had clarified earlier that neither he nor the production studio planned for the film to have a sequel. Now it has come to light that Joquin Phoenix himself is ready to put on his red suit again for the role.

Speaking at Popcorn with Peter Travers, Phoenix said, "I wouldn’t have thought this is my dream role, but now, honestly, I can’t stop thinking about it. I talked to Todd a lot about what else we might be able to do, in general, just to work together, but also specifically, if there’s something else we can do with Joker that might be interesting. So, it ended up being a dream role. It’s nothing that I really wanted to do prior to working on this movie."

In recent interviews Todd Phillips stated that he and Joaquin Phoenix had discussed potential ideas for future projects. Fans speculated that this meant the duo could return for another Joker film in the future. Nevertheless, Phillips later clarified at a screening of Joker in Los Angeles that this did not mean there was going to be a Joker sequel.

While this has not changed, fans can only hope that Joaquin Phoenix's interest in playing the role again changes minds in the future.

Follow @News18Movies for more

