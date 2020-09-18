Joaquin Phoenix Offered 360 Crore to Reprise Role of Joker in Two Sequels

Actor Joaquin Phoenix, who won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Joker, has been reportedly offered a $50 million (Rs 367 crore) deal to reprise the role for two of its sequel. The Todd Phillips directorial was supposed to be a standalone film, but it went on to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie, along with winning multiple awards. Both Phoenix and Phillips have previously hinted at a sequel.

A source close to the project, quoted in The Mirror said, “Joaquin initially felt Joker was a standalone movie. But he’s changed his tune now. He says he wants to play this character again, despite the controversies that came with the release last year. It’s still being negotiated but the scripts are being written and Joaquin is very engaged with it. They plan to make two sequels in the next four years, with a long-term commitment to Joaquin and his Joker director Todd Phillips and producer Bradley Cooper. It’s all about getting Joaquin to accept the terms – and the biggest payday of his career by far.”

The source also added that the studio Warner Brothers was "genuinely shocked" by the film's success. The studio is looking for 2022 and 2024 release of the sequels. Joker also starred Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy and Brett Cullen in pivotal roles.