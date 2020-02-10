Joaquin Phoenix Recalls Late Brother's Lyrics from Oscars 2020 Stage as He Wins Award for Joker

Joaquin Phoenix was a favourite going into the Oscars 2020 night and he also took home the award for Best Actor for his role of Arthur Fleck in Joker. During his acceptance speech, Phoenix talked about environment issues, animal rights, human rights, diversity and other burning topics that has plagued the world. Most interestingly, Phoenix also recalled his late brother River Phoenix 's song lyrics from the stage.

While Phoenix took the Oscars stage to accept the trophy, he said, "When he was 17, my brother wrote this lyric, he said 'run to the rescue with love and peace will follow." Phoenix's speech, especially the recollection of his brother's lyrics, seemingly moved audiences.

Earlier in the awards night, Joker won the best original score Oscar as well.

With the win, Phoenix becomes the second actor to win an Oscar for playing the notorious DC Comics villain Joker. Heath Ledger won a posthumous Oscar for playing the Joker in The Dark Knight in 2008.

Meanwhile, Bong Joon Ho's South Korean film Parasite won four Oscars at the awards night. The film won in four major categories including Best Original Screenplay, Best Picture, Best International Film and Best Directing.

