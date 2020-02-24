English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Joaquin Phoenix Reminds 'We're All Animals' in PETA Ad

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

Oscar winning-actor Joaquin Phoenix recently campaigned against speciesism for PETA India's campaign called 'We're All Animals'. The actor had also talked about veganism in his Oscar speech.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: February 24, 2020, 5:56 PM IST
Share this:

Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix aims to remind fans that "We Are All Animals", in a new ad campaign for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. The ad urges people to "live vegan" and help "end speciesism", which is the damaging belief that -- despite their extraordinary talents, abilities, and intelligence -- all other animal species are inferior to humans.

The ad comes in response to the criticism Phoenix faced over an earlier ad of Amul Butter. The dairy giants, normally known for their iconic ad campaigns, put out an ad showing butter being smeared onto Phoenix's likeness as celebration after his Oscar win, despite the star's vegan lifestyle.

PETA India had sent a letter to RS Sodhi, managing director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, urging Amul to switch to manufacturing plant-based milks.

PETA India's billboard featuring the Hollywood actor has been placed in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

"When we look at the world through another animal's eyes, we have to realise that inside we're all the same - and so we all deserve to live free from suffering," said Phoenix, who has been vegan since he was three.

Recently, Phoenix wore a vegan suit in a campaign against wool for PETA US that proclaimed: "Cruelty Doesn't Suit Me."

Veganism is the practice of not consuming any animal products, particularly in diet, and an associated philosophy that rejects the commodity status of animals.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story