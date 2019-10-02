Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Losing Weight for Joker Role Took a Toll on His Health

Actors who play maniacal psychopaths often reveal that they go through difficult and frightening processes to fit the shoes of their character better. Now Joaquin Phoenix has revealed that his efforts to do the same literally had consequences on him as well. Nevertheless, it also gave the actor a lot more to look forward to with his body.

The Joker is popularly known for being a manipulative psychopath who finds humor in everything. One of the most important characteristics of the character is his agility which often makes him a formidable foe against the caped crusader. Joaquin Phoenix speaking to E! News revealed that his attempts to replicate The Joker's agility by losing a lot of weight had a tremendous effect on his mental health. The actor lost around 23 kilos preparing for his role. Talking about his mental disorder which followed, Phoenix said, "Once you reach the target weight, everything changes. Like so much of what’s difficult is waking up every day and being obsessed over like 0.3 pounds. Right? And you really develop like a disorder."

While it is known that weight loss often brings along feelings of dissatisfaction, Phoenix revealed that he also began to enjoy having a lean and flexible figure. He said, "The interesting thing for me is what I had expected and anticipated with the weight loss was these feelings of dissatisfaction, hunger, a certain kind of vulnerability and a weakness, but what I didn’t anticipate was this feeling of kind of fluidity that I felt physically. I felt like I could move my body in ways that I hadn’t been able to before. And I think that really lent itself to some of the physical movement that started to emerge as an important part of the character."

Joker which is set to release on October 4 premiered at the Venice Film Festival. There the film received a lot of praise and even got an eight-minute standing ovation from the audience. Joaquin Phoenix also received a lot of praise for his performance.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.