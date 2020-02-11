Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara Enjoy Oscars Date Night Sitting at Restaurant Steps, See Pic
After making a statement on healthy and compassionate living from the Oscars 2020 stage, Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix enjoyed an intimate date night with actor-fiancée Rooney Mara.
Rooney Mara with Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix had the laugh in a candid picture shared of the actor on social media after he took home the Oscars 2020 trophy in the Best Actor category for playing Arthur Fleck in Joker. Phoenix enjoyed what seemed like a burger sitting with fiancée Rooney Mara on the steps outside the eatery.
Phoenix looked elegant in his tuxedo while Mara complimented him in his moment with a delicate lace cut-out dress and sneakers. Picture of the lovebirds is a sight for sore eyes during the Valentine Week and seeing them in the candid moment will surely hearts melt your hearts.
Earlier at the Oscars red carpet, Mara and Phoenix held hands as they casually walked down the red carpet and took their time to strike some cosy poses for the shutterbugs. Phoenix even gushed over Mara as she momentarily left him to pose for solo photo-ops. In an obvious chilled-out mood, the couple did not waste the chance to even engage in some random PDA.
Fans loved every moment of it, all through Monday. A few even hailed them as Hollywood's "royal couple".
(With inputs from IANS)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Coronavirus Outbreak Could See China's Smartphone Sales Reduce by 50% in Q1
- Bong Joon Ho's Parasite Creates Oscar History, Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger Best Actors
- Parineeti Chopra Did a Photoshoot Wearing a Mask Amid Coronavirus Epidemic. Really.
- Adam Gilchrist Smoking Brett Lee for a Clean Six Has Brought Back the Vintage Gilly Nostalgia
- Moto Razr Lasts 27000 Folds: Perhaps Moto Shouldn't be Teaching us How to Use a Phone