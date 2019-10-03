Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Joaquin Phoenix Says He Feels Embarrassed by His Diva Behaviour on Joker Sets

During an interview with host Jimmy Kimmel, the actor was surprised by an outtake from his movie Joker, sent over to Kimmel's show by director Todd Phillips.

IANS

Updated:October 3, 2019, 12:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Joaquin Phoenix Says He Feels Embarrassed by His Diva Behaviour on Joker Sets
Image of Joaquin Phoenix as Joker, courtesy of Instagram

Actor Joaquin Phoenix felt "a little embarrassed" by his diva behaviour on the sets of Joker.

During an interview with host Jimmy Kimmel, the actor was surprised by an outtake from his movie Joker, sent over to Kimmel's show by director Todd Phillips.

The video showed an annoyed Phoenix sniping at the film's cinematographer Lawrence Sher.

Clad in his Joker get-up (green hair, clown make-up), Phoenix is seen telling Sher to stop distracting him. "The constant whispering," he said in the clip. "Just shut the f**k up, dude. I'm trying to find something real." In response, Sher calls him Cher, poking fun at his diva-like behaviour, reports eonline.com.

"It's not even an insult," Phoenix said of the new nickname. "Cher, really? She's a singer, actor, dancer, fashion icon. How is that a f**king insult?" He then proceeded to storm off set and away from the camera.

After the short video wrapped, the actor was visibly flustered.

"This is so embarrassing," Phoenix told Kimmel. "Sometimes movies get intense because you're a lot of people in a small space and you're trying to find something, so it can feel intense."

"That was supposed to be private," he continued. "I'm a little embarrassed, I'm sorry about that. I'm sorry you guys had to see that."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram