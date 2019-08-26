Joaquin Phoenix Teases His Troubled Initial Life in New Joker Clips
Ahead of trailer release on Wednesday, makers of 'Joker' released several short clips on Instagram. Check them out here.
Stills from 'Joker,' courtesy of Instagram
In the lead up to the film's trailer debut on Wednesday, filmmaker Todd Phillips (The Hangover Trilogy) shared exclusive footage from the upcoming Joker film starring Joaquin Phoenix as the clown prince of Gotham City.
The makers shared 6 different clips on the film's official handle, teasing Phoenix's seemingly unstable and troubled character Arthur Fleck, caught up in a city of crimes and degradation. One clip shows Arthur shutting himself inside a refrigerator. The tone and tenor of this scene in particular is sure to give you the chills.
Another clip shows Arthur wearing Joker's makeup as he runs away carrying a bag filled with money. Another still shows him entering a compound facility, as rain beats down on him.
The last clip shows co-star Robert De Niro as a presenter, as he enters to entertain the audiences.
Watch short clips from Joker film here:
Joker is co-produced by Martin Scorsese and also features Shea Whigham, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron and Bill Camp in pivotal roles. The film is said to have taken inspiration from Scorsese's King of Comedy and noir-thriller Taxi Driver, with screenplay credits going to Phillips and Scott Silver.
