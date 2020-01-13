Joaquin Phoenix Wins Critics' Choice Award for Joker

Joaquin Phoenix has been winning hearts and awards for his performance in Todd Phillips' Joker. After a week of winning a Golden Globe for his performance in the film, Phoenix also bagged another award.

At the 25th Critics' Choice Awards, Phoenix received an award in the Best Actor category for his performance in Joker. His competitors in the category included Antonia Banderas for Pain and Glory, Robert DeNiro for The Irishman, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Adam Driver for Marriage Story, Eddie Murphy for Dolemite Is My Name, and Adam Sandler for Uncut Gems.

This win comes exactly a week after Phoenix won an award at the 77th Golden Globes in the Best Actor in a drama film category for Joker. But what has fans more excited are the upcoming Oscars nominations.

With so many awards serving as potential indicators for the Oscars, it seems like Phoenix might even get one. An award tracking website named Gold Derby also suggests that Joaquin Phoenix has the highest chances of winning in the Best Actor category.

At the Golden Globes, Phoenix made history with his win as it was the first time a comic-book film won an award at the ceremony. In the history of the Oscars, Heath Ledger was the last to win an award in the acting category for his comic-book based role as The Joker. If Joaquin Phoenix does get an Oscar in the Best Actor category, it would be the first time for a comic-book film to win one. The 92nd Academy Awards are set to be held on February 10.

