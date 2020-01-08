Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Joaquin Phoenix's Expression At Winning Golden Globe Goes Viral

Joaquin Phoenix won a Golden Globe award for his role as Arthur Fleck in Joker. Now, his expression at the award ceremony is going viral.

News18.com

Updated:January 8, 2020, 4:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Joaquin Phoenix's Expression At Winning Golden Globe Goes Viral
image of joaquin phoenix, courtesy of Instagram

Joaquin Phoenix has gone viral on the internet and in the film world for his role in Joker. But now the actor has been going viral for another reason too.

On the 77th Golden Globes that was held recently, Phoenix won an award for his role in Joker. While fans and friends have been excited to see the actor get a reward for his efforts, he is going viral for more than just the award.

A short clip of Joaquin Phoenix when he is announced as the winner has been doing rounds on Twitter. In the video, he can be seen sighing and taking a deep breath before getting up to receive the award. His fiance and actress Rooney Mara could be seen sitting alongside him in the video.

In his acceptance speech Phoenix pointed out that he had no competitors and that he was impressed by all the drama films of the year. He also thanked Todd Phillips for being a great friend and for encouraging him to do the film.

Joaquin Phoenix also used the stage to talk about the Australia bushfires encouraging people to do as much as they could in helping the fight against the fires.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram