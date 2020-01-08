Joaquin Phoenix's Expression At Winning Golden Globe Goes Viral

Joaquin Phoenix has gone viral on the internet and in the film world for his role in Joker. But now the actor has been going viral for another reason too.

On the 77th Golden Globes that was held recently, Phoenix won an award for his role in Joker. While fans and friends have been excited to see the actor get a reward for his efforts, he is going viral for more than just the award.

A short clip of Joaquin Phoenix when he is announced as the winner has been doing rounds on Twitter. In the video, he can be seen sighing and taking a deep breath before getting up to receive the award. His fiance and actress Rooney Mara could be seen sitting alongside him in the video.

Nobody looked more surprised or upset with Joaquin Phoenix's win than Joaquin Phoenix. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/SDzk5pGWEU — The Ringer (@ringer) January 6, 2020

In his acceptance speech Phoenix pointed out that he had no competitors and that he was impressed by all the drama films of the year. He also thanked Todd Phillips for being a great friend and for encouraging him to do the film.

Joaquin Phoenix also used the stage to talk about the Australia bushfires encouraging people to do as much as they could in helping the fight against the fires.

