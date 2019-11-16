Take the pledge to vote

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Crosses USD 1 Billion Mark at Worldwide Box Office

Filmmaker Todd Phillips' R-rated Joker is not slowing down and is about to join the billion dollar club at the worldwide box-office. Its global grosses through Thursday stand at $999.1 million.

IANS

November 16, 2019
Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Crosses USD 1 Billion Mark at Worldwide Box Office


Filmmaker Todd Phillips' R-rated Joker is not slowing down and is about to join the billion dollar club at the worldwide box-office. Its global grosses through Thursday stand at $999.1 million.

The superhero movie starring Joaquin Phoenix is also destined to generate profits of $600 million for Warners and partners Village Roadshow and Bron. The two partners each have a 25 per cent stake in the film, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Joker will be the fourth DC title to cross $1 billion, behind Aquaman ($1.15 billion), The Dark Knight Rises ($1.084 billion) and The Dark Knight ($1.005 billion), not adjusted for inflation.

Overall, it is becoming the 13th live-action comic book movie to collect $1 billion or more, even though it is not billed as a traditional 'superhero' movie.

Joker had already passed up Deadpool ($783 million) to become the top-grossing R-rated pic of all time, not adjusted for inflation.

Joker will become the sixth Warners film to lay claim to the billion-dollar milestone. In addition to Aquaman and the two Dark Knight movies, the other titles are the final Harry Potter movie ($1.34 billion) and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey ($1.02 billion).

That number grows to seven if counting Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King ($1.13 billion).

In terms of other DC titles in the post-Christopher Nolan era, Man of Steel topped out at $668 million globally, followed by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice($873.6 million), Suicide Squad ($746.8 million), Wonder Woman ($821.8 million) and Justice League ($657.9 million).

