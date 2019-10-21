Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Is Warner Brothers' Biggest Hit This Year

Joker's success with audiences has been helping the film break a number of records on the financial front. Recently, the film even crossed Hugh Jackman's Logan on the worldwide box office. Logan, in its theatrical run, had managed to earn 619 million US dollars at the worldwide box office. Joker, so far, has managed to make around 737 million US dollars and shows no signs of slowing down.

The Joaquin Phoenix-starrer has, ever since its release, broke a handful of records. As per Box Office Mojo, Joker ranks second in the category of money earned by controversial Hollywood films. Joker's controversy has revolved around the amount of violence showcased in the film. Certain theaters had even declined to display the film due to speculations of a mass shooting to take place at its screenings.

Apart from this, Joker is also the highest opening October film of all time earning 96 million US dollars. This record was previously held by Tom Hardy's Venom which opened at 80 million US dollars. Joker has also set a new record for Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix by being their highest opening film of all time.

In its second weekend, Joker made 55 million US dollars, beating Gravity's previously held record of 43 million US dollars. To top it all, Joker is Warner Brothers' best performing film of the year at the global box office.

Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beets, and Robert De Niro among others. It is currently one of the ten highest R rated films of all time.

